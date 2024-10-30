- Police were unjustified in shooting an armed man during a car chase in September 2021.
Police were unjustified in shooting an armed man sitting in a passenger seat fleeing in a car chase, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has found.
However, they were justified in shooting at him at a Hillsborough property a short time later where the chase ended.
The incident happened in September 2021 and involved a half-hour chase from Ōtāhuhu, along the Southern Motorway to Ellerslie where the first shots were fired.
Two men were involved in the incident. A first man abandoned a car being pursued by police on the Southern Motorway before getting into another car driven by another man.