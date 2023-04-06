A baby was seriously injured, receiving nine fractures to his body. Photo / Getty Images.

Warning: this story contains details about child abuse.

A man accused of causing serious injuries to a baby by fracturing its body in nine places has appeared in court.

The 22-year-old, who cannot be named, was arrested yesterday after a police appeal for information.

Today, he appeared in Porirua District Court facing three counts of wounding with attempt to cause grievous bodily harm.

He stood in the dock wearing a prison-issued blue jumpsuit before Judge Peter Hobbs, who appeared via audio-visual link.

No pleas were entered to the charges. The man’s lawyer Samuel Campbell made a bid for bail, however, Judge Hobbs declined the application and remanded the man back into custody ahead of his next appearance on April 12.

The man has interim name suppression.

According to court documents, the alleged offending occurred between September 17 last year and December 31 in Titahi Bay in Porirua.

In a statement, police said the infant, who is now six months old, was admitted to Kenepuru Community Hospital on December 31 last year and was further assessed by specialists at Wellington Hospital.

“It was determined he had sustained non-accidental fractures to nine separate parts of his body,” the statement said.