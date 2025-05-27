Counties Manukau West CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward said the victim had been seen walking with the offender along Sutton Crescent when an argument broke out between them.

“We do not know why this argument began but it has continued as the pair moved towards Kolmar Rd.”

The victim attempted to flee from her attacker before she was violently assaulted.

“The force of the assault has caused the victim to fall to the ground.

“The offender has continued the violent assault and used extreme force on the woman.”

CCTV footage obtained by police showed the offender walking away a short time later.

Meanwhile, the woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries and continuing to recover from her ordeal.

Police have released images of a suspect wanted in relation to violent South Auckland assault. Photo / Police.

Hayward said despite their best efforts and extensive canvassing of the area, they have been unable to identify her attacker, so they are releasing pictures of the man.

In the photos, the man is wearing a black hoodie, a check jacket, black jeans and white Nike sneakers. He can be seen walking across the road with sunglasses on despite it being nighttime.

“We have obtained good CCTV footage of the man we want to speak with in this investigation.

“There is no place for this extreme violence in the community, and I’m confident someone will know who this man is.

“We need to hear from you.”

Police are asking anyone with information that may help with the investigation to update them online now or call 105 using the reference number 250509/4414.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.