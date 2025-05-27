Advertisement
Updated

Images released of suspect in violent South Auckland street assault

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

  • Police have released images of a man accused of violently assaulting a woman in Papatoetoe.
  • The victim is recovering from serious injuries after the May 9 attack on Sutton Cres.
  • Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward urges anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police have released images of a man accused of violently assaulting a woman on a South Auckland street before casually walking away.

As the woman continues to recover from her serious injuries, police are ramping up their investigation.

Police have released images of a suspect wanted in relation to violent South Auckland assault. Photo / Police.
The assault occurred in the early hours of May 9

Save

