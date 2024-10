Police were called to the scene near Picquet Hill Rd at 11.45pm.

A homicide investigation has been launched in Te Awamutu after the death of a man.

Police have arrested a woman and a man who are “helping with the investigation”.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Te Rahu Rd near Picquet Hill Rd at 11.45pm.

The spokesperson said the man was unconscious and died at the scene despite receiving medical attention.