Police have launched a homicide investigation in Greymouth after the death of a 67-year-old. Photo / Supplied

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found at a Greymouth property.

Police were called to a Chapel St property about 12.15pm on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, they found Donald Baikie, 67, dead at the scene.

“There will be a visible police presence in the area as we work to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred,” West Coast Area Commander Inspector Jacqui Corner said.

Additional staff have been brought in to help with the investigation, she said.