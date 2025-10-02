Advertisement
Homicide investigation launched after man found dead in Greymouth

NZ Herald
Police have launched a homicide investigation in Greymouth after the death of a 67-year-old. Photo / Supplied

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found at a Greymouth property.

Police were called to a Chapel St property about 12.15pm on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, they found Donald Baikie, 67, dead at the scene.

