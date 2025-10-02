“An examination of the scene continues, with the assistance of the Christchurch Police fingerprint section and members of the New Zealand Institute for Public Health and Forensic Science.
“To assist in our investigation, additional staff have travelled from Nelson and Marlborough.”
An autopsy was completed in Christchurch today.
Corner said police do not believe the public is at any risk, although the investigation is in the early stages.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information in relation to Baikie’s death or had seen him in the past week, said Corner.