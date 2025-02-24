Judge Peter Davey pointed out she also had 63 criminal convictions.
“It’s difficult to say what the main offence is.
“It’s one thing to panic, but to drive all the way from Brynderwyns to Tikipunga on wheels that have been spiked is just, in my view, completely dangerous and very serious offending,” Judge Davey said before Rudolph commented from the audiovisual link from a women’s prison.
“I was just trying to get to my mum,” she said.
Judge Davey sentenced Rudolph to 20 months’ imprisonment, which Rudolph sought clarification on.
“No, you’re sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment.”
