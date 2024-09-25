Advertisement
Head Hunter allegedly rams police car, flees across Auckland, crashes into school

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Police recovered a loaded crossbow, balaclava, gloves, and a torch following a high-speed fleeing driver incident across Auckland overnight, which ended in Mt Roskill.
  • A patched Head Hunter was arrested after ramming a police car and fleeing across Auckland.
  • Police seized a loaded crossbow after the man crashed into a West Auckland school.
  • He faces charges including assault, operating a motor vehicle recklessly and failing to stop for police.

A patched Head Hunter has been arrested after he allegedly rammed a police car following a “dangerous” attempt to flee police across Auckland.

Weapons, including a loaded crossbow, were seized after the vehicle he was driving crashed into the gates of an Auckland intermediate school.

Waitematā West area prevention manager Inspector Kelly Farrant said the driver initially stopped for police in a stolen vehicle on Titirangi Rd.

Farrant said the gang member then reversed into the police car, causing minor damage.

“The vehicle has then taken off at speed towards Avondale.”

The vehicle crashed into the gates of a West Auckland school trying to flee police. Photo / Hayden Woodward.
Farrant said the police Eagle helicopter tracked the car as it drove at “high speed” through Kelston, onto the Northwestern Motorway at Massey and into the city.

“Spikes were successfully deployed in the Avondale area, but the vehicle continued on rims through the Waterview Tunnel, eventually exiting and smashed through the gate of a school in Mount Roskill.”

Farrant said the alleged offender was arrested “without further incident”.

Police seized the man’s loaded crossbow and several arrows. A Herald photographer on the scene said police also seized a balaclava, gloves and a torch.

Police recovered a loaded crossbow, balaclava, gloves and a torch after a high-speed fleeing driver incident across Auckland overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Farrant said the man would be appearing in the Waitākere District Court today charged with assault, operating a motor vehicle recklessly and failing to stop for police.

“I acknowledge and thank the range of police staff involved in responding to this incident.

“Their decision making was spot on and resulted in not only a safe and swift conclusion to this incident but one less dangerous weapon off the street.”

