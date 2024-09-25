Farrant said the gang member then reversed into the police car, causing minor damage.

“The vehicle has then taken off at speed towards Avondale.”

The vehicle crashed into the gates of a West Auckland school trying to flee police. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Farrant said the police Eagle helicopter tracked the car as it drove at “high speed” through Kelston, onto the Northwestern Motorway at Massey and into the city.

“Spikes were successfully deployed in the Avondale area, but the vehicle continued on rims through the Waterview Tunnel, eventually exiting and smashed through the gate of a school in Mount Roskill.”

Farrant said the alleged offender was arrested “without further incident”.

Police seized the man’s loaded crossbow and several arrows. A Herald photographer on the scene said police also seized a balaclava, gloves and a torch.

Farrant said the man would be appearing in the Waitākere District Court today charged with assault, operating a motor vehicle recklessly and failing to stop for police.

“I acknowledge and thank the range of police staff involved in responding to this incident.

“Their decision making was spot on and resulted in not only a safe and swift conclusion to this incident but one less dangerous weapon off the street.”

