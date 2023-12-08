Hanno Samper took video footage of the girl and kept images of her on his devices.

This article deals with sexual offending against a child and may be distressing for some readers.

A babysitter who took videos of a naked child and used them to generate thousands of still images has been sent to jail.

Hanno Christian Rudolph Samper, 33, a chef, will also be placed on the child sex offender register.

Samper appeared in the Napier District Court on Friday for sentencing on charges related to a girl who was aged between 5 and 7 when he filmed her.

He had pleaded guilty to knowingly making an objectionable publication, possessing an objectionable publication, doing an indecent act on a girl aged under 12, and manufacturing cannabis oil.

Judge Bridget Mackintosh said Samper made videos on 18 occasions and there was skin-on-skin touching of the girl on five of those.

He used the videos to generate 2500 images which were later found on his devices.

She said Samper was feeling “isolated and lonely” at the time and did not think of the consequences of what he was doing.

Judge Mackintosh jailed Samper for two years and eight and a half months.

