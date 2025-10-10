“A 41-year-old man, a gang associate, was arrested,” said Lee, “We also located ammunition, drugs, multiple stolen vehicles and stolen property.

“Also, two women were arrested after walking out with children – we found cash and a large quantity of methamphetamine in a handbag concealed under a young child’s blanket.”

A 24-year-old woman was charged with possession of methamphetamine and utensils.

She has been bailed to reappear at the Hamilton District Court on October 16.

The other woman, who’s 41 years old, had bail opposed and was charged with possession for supply of methamphetamine and possession of LSD and Ecstasy.

She will appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow morning.

At the time of the robbery, staff were left “shaken and upset” by the incident.

“As many of you may be aware, today our team experienced a traumatic event with an armed robbery,” Smith & McKenzie Steak House wrote on Facebook.

“Our staff are understandably shaken and upset, but we are so proud of their incredible strength and composure in such a frightening situation. We truly couldn’t ask for a better team.”

In its Facebook post, the restaurant said there were “plenty of tears” after the robbery and its staff were “absolutely gutted to have disrupted Father’s Day plans – a day we had poured so much time and effort into, hoping to spoil all the amazing dads out there. From the bottom of our hearts, we are so sorry."

The 41-year-old man charged with aggravated robbery, taking a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of ammunition appeared in the Hamilton District Court today and has been remanded in custody to reappear on October 31.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they have not ruled out further arrests.

Police also said staff at the restaurant are pleased with the outcome.