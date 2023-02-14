Three young teens have been taken into custody following a violent robbery at a Hamilton dairy. Photo / Dean Purcell

Three young teens have been charged with robbery after a violent early morning heist at a Hamilton dairy was followed by a hit-and-run, a police pursuit and a stolen vehicle that was eventually stopped by road spikes.

The boys, aged 13, 14 and 16, appeared in Manukau District Court on February 7 and police today revealed details of what happened.

Authorities allege the trio entered the Maeroa St dairy in Hamilton about 7.30 that morning, assaulting a staff member as they ran off with cigarettes and cash.

The worker, who received minor injuries, was later evaluated at the scene by paramedics.

The boys fled in a stolen car, which they abandoned and then stole a new one, police allege. They then drove to Auckland, police said.

During the journey, the vehicle sideswiped another car along Great South Rd in Papakura, causing minor damage, police said.

The stolen vehicle was eventually brought to a stop using road spikes and the help of the police Eagle Helicopter, patrol staff and members of the community,”

Hamilton Area Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said all three occupants were apprehended and cigarettes and cash were found in the vehicle.

In addition to the robbery charges, two of the teen have been charged with using a stolen vehicle.