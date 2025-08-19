After some time she managed to kick him off, police said.

It formed the lead charge of strangulation for which he was sentenced in the Nelson District Court today.

Ricky-Lee Maynard blew kisses at the media during sentencing in the Nelson District Court for what were described as serious violence charges including strangling his partner as she lay in bed. Photo / Tracy Neal

Judge Garry Barkle said before Maynard arrived at the woman’s home he had got stoned at a mate’s place.

He had also disclosed before sentencing that he had used cannabis daily from a young age, but that he had recently “desisted”.

The strangulation charge carried a maximum seven-year prison sentence, but Maynard, who had already served time in custody on remand, and further time on electronic bail, will now serve 10 months’ home detention at a Greymouth address for this and other associated violence charges.

The 28-year-old also admitted a representative charge of assault with intent to injure, and speaking threateningly after the events in the woman’s home in February.

Police said that after the woman had kicked Maynard off her, he punched her in the body and head around 10 times.

The woman managed to get past him and ran towards the kitchen and out the back door.

He followed her and said, “Go on tell the neighbours that I bash you.”

She tried to get away from him and headed back towards the bedroom.

Maynard then picked up a baseball bat and threatened to bash her with it but she was able to grab it and run from the house.

She hit Maynard’s car with the bat, breaking it in half before throwing it away.

Maynard followed, yelling at her, before catching up and punching her twice more. He then pushed her so hard she fell backwards, hitting her head on a dryer, and then she fell on the ground and blacked out.

Police said she received grazing to her back and legs, a cut to the back of her head, multiple bruises, and a concussion. She also complained of a sore neck.

After he was arrested, Maynard told the police that he pushed the victim because she hit his car with a baseball bat.

Judge Barkle said that while no victim impact statement had been provided, there was no doubt considerable psychological harm had been caused by what happened.

He said strangulation was a serious offence in the spectrum of domestic violence, and, while in this case it was not prolonged, the victim was particularly vulnerable in that she was in bed, and that it was only her actions that ended the assault.

The violence then continued beyond the strangulation, in the victim’s home, Judge Barkle said.

“Repeatedly, the courts have reminded offenders that a home is where anyone should feel safe.”

Judge Barkle said in setting a starting point of two years and four months in prison, Maynard’s attack to the woman’s head also made it more serious.

He also had previous convictions from some time ago, Judge Barkle said in considering aggravating factors.

When considering mitigating features, Maynard, who had initially denied the charges, eventually pleaded guilty after amendments to the scope of the offending, Judge Barkle said.

Maynard was given a 20% credit for his guilty pleas, plus a further 5% for his remorse, which brought the sentence down to a short term of imprisonment.

Judge Barkle said because Maynard had already spent some time in custody, a 10-month sentence of home detention with certain conditions, was appropriate.

Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.