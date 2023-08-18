Police are hunting a group of armed offenders who stormed a Grey Lynn jeweller and made off with a haul of stolen goods this afternoon. Photo / File, Hayden Woodward

Police are hunting a group of armed offenders who stormed a Grey Lynn jeweller and made off with a haul of stolen goods this afternoon. Photo / File, Hayden Woodward

Police are hunting a group of armed offenders who stormed a Grey Lynn jeweller and made off with a haul of stolen goods this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the group went into a store on Richmond Rd with weapons and then fled the scene just after 4pm.

A vehicle, which was seen fleeing the area, has been found abandoned in a nearby carpark in Ponsonby.

“Police are still at the scene making inquiries with the business owner to establish exactly what has occurred and to obtain further details,” the spokeswoman said.

“Additional police are making area inquiries. Our inquiries are still ongoing to locate the offenders,” she said.

The police Eagle helicopter was spotted circling around the Grey Lynn and Ponsonby areas as officers responded to the aggravated robbery.







