'Scary this can happen': Woman dies after Grey Lynn assault, person in custody. Video / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland man accused of killing 62-year-old Cecilia Ozyurteri earlier this year has been found fit to stand trial after a judge reviewed reports from two psychologists.

The defendant, who continues to have name suppression, appeared in the High Court at Auckland via audio-video feed from the Mason Clinic psychiatric facility today as Justice Sally Fitzgerald said she agreed with the health assessors’ findings.

Defence lawyer David Hoskin then entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf, more than four months after the 32-year-old was first charged with murder.

Ozyurteri was found with critical injuries on a driveway near her Grey Lynn home by passers-by about 8.25am on Saturday, July 9. She died a short time later.

She was described by a neighbour as a longtime resident of the neighbourhood who loved caring for cats and largely kept to herself. She was a regular churchgoer who worked as a carer.

The defendant was arrested at the scene and charged with murder after firefighters used a crowbar to bring down a fence to gain access to him. Police said the two were known to each other.

A trial date has previously been set for next November.

The defendant is set to remain at the Mason Clinic for the time being.