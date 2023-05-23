A man who was charged with murder last year after 62-year-old Cecilia Ozyurteri was fatally assaulted in Grey Lynn has been deemed not guilty by reason of insanity.

The 32-year-old defendant, who continues to have name interim suppression, appeared in the High Court at Auckland today via audio-video feed form the Mason Clinic as Justice Sally Fitzgerald announced her finding.

He is expected to remain at the Mason Clinic until at least July 20, when a disposition hearing will be held at the High Court to decide if he should remain at the lockdown psychiatric facility indefinitely. Permanent name supression will also be determined at that hearing, and will be applied for by defence lawyer David Hoskin.

Ozyurteri was found with critical injuries on a driveway near her Grey Lynn home by passers-by at about 8.25am on Saturday, July 9. She died a short time later.

She was described by a neighbour as a longtime resident of the neighbourhood who loved caring for cats and largely kept to herself. She was a regular churchgoer who worked as a carer.

The defendant was arrested at the scene and charged with murder after firefighters used a crowbar to bring down a fence to gain access to him. Police said the two were known to each other.

He had been set to go to trial in November.

During his first appearance on the charge in Auckland District Court last year, the defendant he refused to participate via the audio-video feed and was remanded to the Mason Clinic until his next scheduled appearance at the High Court. He also missed the second appearance after the Mason Clinic informed the court that he was in “no position to respond” to the charge against him, a judge said at the time.

The upcoming disposition hearing should include an opportunity for victim impact statements, should Ozyurteri’s loved ones choose to give them..



