Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Glen Lang sentenced to 19 months’ prison for punching woman in face, inciting suicide

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A man who punched a woman in the face as she was driving and then suggested that she kill herself claimed she had no visible injuries. Photo / 123RF

A man who punched a woman in the face as she was driving and then suggested that she kill herself claimed she had no visible injuries. Photo / 123RF

A man who punched a woman in the face so hard her teeth went through her cheek as she was driving later suggested she kill herself.

Now, Glen Brian Lang has tried to claim during his sentencing that her injuries were “fictitious”.

It prompted a quick warning from the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime