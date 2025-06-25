A man who punched a woman in the face as she was driving and then suggested that she kill herself claimed she had no visible injuries. Photo / 123RF
A man who punched a woman in the face so hard her teeth went through her cheek as she was driving later suggested she kill herself.
Now, Glen Brian Lang has tried to claim during his sentencing that her injuries were “fictitious”.
It prompted a quick warning from thejudge that allowing him to speak was not an opportunity to make comments about the offending.
The 35-year-old appeared in the Nelson District Court for sentencing after admitting in April charges of assault with intent to injure, inciting suicide, intimidation and failing to assist police with a search.
Lang and the victim were at K-Mart in Richmond when an argument broke out in front of other shoppers.
The pair got into a car, when the victim, who was driving, looked across at Lang and he punched her in the face, causing her teeth to go through her cheek. He then “squeezed” her face, causing her to slam on the brakes.
After Lang was dropped off at an address, he then sent the woman a number of messages, encouraging her to “kill herself”.
The woman was able to block him, but he was able to send another message that caused her to fear for her safety.
He later refused to comply with requests from the police to hand over devices used to send the messages, said Judge Peter Hobbs, reading from the police summary of facts.
Miller said while Lang did not accept the summary of facts over what happened, he accepted he was being sentenced on them.
‘Just the facts’
Lang claimed in the letter read in court that the victim’s statement about her injuries was “fictitious”, and that she had suffered “no injuries at all”.
Miller said he had advised Lang against “victim blaming”, to which Lang responded it was “just the facts”.
Judge Hobbs said a victim impact statement suggested otherwise and that the charge of inciting suicide was concerning, and had upset the victim.
From a starting point of 30 months in prison, Lang was given credit for his guilty pleas, and for completing rehabilitation programmes and courses while he has been on remand.
He was sentenced to 19 months in prison on the two most serious charges of assault and inciting suicide, a further month on the intimidation charges to be served concurrently.
On the charge of failing to assist in a search, he was convicted and discharged.
Lang told the court he was still young, and had a lot of growing to do, and had plans and goals in order to get back on track.
“This place has definitely affected me, so I have no intention of coming back,” Lang said of his prison experience so far, including that he claimed he had been attacked there.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.