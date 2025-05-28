Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Gang retribution: Comancheros member Patrick Langi pleads guilty to Auckland shootings

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Khalid Naser Slaimankhel appears in the High Court at Auckland on an unrelated charge in 2015. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Khalid Naser Slaimankhel appears in the High Court at Auckland on an unrelated charge in 2015. Photo / Jason Oxenham

  • Comancheros member Patrick Leonardo Langi has admitted terrorising a former member’s family with shootings.
  • Langi and co-defendant Elijah Meyer targeted Khalid Slaimankhel’s family after he tried to leave the gang.
  • They face up to 14 years for arson and seven years for discharging a firearm recklessly.

A patched Comancheros member has admitted retribution toward a departing gang member by terrorising the man’s extended family with back-to-back shootings inside their homes.

It can also now be reported that the gang’s imprisoned president, Pasilika Naufahu, was also investigated for the crimes but never charged.

Children were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime