Gang patch ban challenged, lawyer cites Nazi Germany, Taliban comparisons

Brown told police the cap, which has the words, “YG Easty Mad B.C Nomad” in red writing with a yellow border, was his uncle’s name in the gang’s writing and colour.
At a hearing in the Lower Hutt District Court, Brown admitted a charge of wearing gang insignia in a public place and sought a discharge without conviction.
Judge Michael Mika refused Brown’s request saying he wasn’t satisfied the consequences of a conviction outweighed the gravity of the offending. Brown was convicted and discharged and the cap was seized.
No one denies that Brown is a gang member or that he was wearing the cap.
But Nicholls argues this case runs to something deeper – the erosion of an individual’s rights.
Not only does the new law infringe on the Bill of Rights and International Human Rights standards, but it is also inherently discriminatory, given Māori were over-represented in the gang population and therefore were more likely to be targeted with this law, he said.
“To tar someone with a criminal conviction, punishable for up to six months’ imprisonment, just for wearing a cap is entirely disproportionate and the message needs to be sent to Parliament that it’s not okay,” he said.
The court heard that in passing the legislation Parliament had considered the implications on gang members' ability to express their identity, but considered these of “low value”.
Nicholls said to describe gang patches and clothing as “low value” was inconsistent with what was known about gang culture.
Nicholls said the lessons from history should serve as a warning for laws like this, citing international precedents including Nazi Germany, Saudi Arabia and the Taliban.
