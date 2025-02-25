Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Gang members charged after assault rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammo found in Papatoetoe

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Reduction in ram raids, Christopher Luxon arrives in Hanoi and concern over opioid use in the workplace. | NZ Herald News Update

A cache of high-powered rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition have been seized from a South Auckland property.

Police says they uncovered the illegal arms searching a Papatoetoe home last night after an incident on Monday where a gun was brandished at a person.

Two patched gang members connected to the TwoEight Brotherhood face several charges and are due to appear in court today.

Counties Manukau West Area Commander Inspector Dave Christoffersen said the gun was allegedly presented at a person on Monday night.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“After Eagle located the vehicle on Ferndown Ave, ground staff made an approach to the address it was parked outside.

“Armed staff voice appealed for the occupants to come outside, to which they complied.”

Christoffersen said a search of the address uncovered numerous firearms, along with ammunition.

A cache of firearms discovered by police at a Papatoetoe, Auckland property linked to the gang TwoEight Brotherhood.
A cache of firearms discovered by police at a Papatoetoe, Auckland property linked to the gang TwoEight Brotherhood.
Hundreds of rounds of ammunition were also seized by police.
Hundreds of rounds of ammunition were also seized by police.

These included two shotguns, two SKS assault rifles, an MSSA rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Two patched members of the TwoEight Brotherhood gang, aged 27 and 34, face 10 charges each.

They are expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Christoffersen said there is “no tolerance for intimidation or violence”.

“We will continue to go after those who are involving themselves in this offending.

“Police will continue to investigate the initial firearms incident from Monday night, which fortunately did not result in any injuries.”

TwoEight Brotherhood has members in South Auckland and the numbers are understood to refer to B and H in brotherhood, being the second and eighth letters of the alphabet.

The 28s are believed to have close ties with the Crips offshoot Crips Family in South Auckland.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime