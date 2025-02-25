“After Eagle located the vehicle on Ferndown Ave, ground staff made an approach to the address it was parked outside.

“Armed staff voice appealed for the occupants to come outside, to which they complied.”

Christoffersen said a search of the address uncovered numerous firearms, along with ammunition.

A cache of firearms discovered by police at a Papatoetoe, Auckland property linked to the gang TwoEight Brotherhood.

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition were also seized by police.

These included two shotguns, two SKS assault rifles, an MSSA rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Two patched members of the TwoEight Brotherhood gang, aged 27 and 34, face 10 charges each.

They are expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Christoffersen said there is “no tolerance for intimidation or violence”.

“We will continue to go after those who are involving themselves in this offending.

“Police will continue to investigate the initial firearms incident from Monday night, which fortunately did not result in any injuries.”

TwoEight Brotherhood has members in South Auckland and the numbers are understood to refer to B and H in brotherhood, being the second and eighth letters of the alphabet.

The 28s are believed to have close ties with the Crips offshoot Crips Family in South Auckland.

