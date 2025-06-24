He said Johnson, who had been exposed to gangs, drugs and alcohol from a young age, was sorry for the whole situation, and that if he had been sober, it wouldn’t have happened.
Judge Snell noted his 55 previous convictions since 2006, mainly for drugs, violence and sexual offending.
He said that given he maintained he was not guilty of the sexual offending, Johnson was not assessed as suitable for any prison rehabilitation programme.
A high risk of re-offending
Judge Snell said in sentencing Johnson to the term he did, that he was considered to be at high risk of re-offending.
From a starting point of 12 years and two months in prison, Johnson was awarded discounts for the guilty pleas on the drugs charges, and for his “very difficult upbringing” which was found to be a factor in his offending, albeit self-reported..
He then jailed Johnson for 10 years and 10 months on charges of supplying cannabis, indecent assault on a female under 16, rape, unlawful sexual connection, and a separate representative charge of supplying methamphetamine.
The latter charge followed a police search in January, when messages found on his phone revealed he had offered to supply methamphetamine on three occasions in 2023.
Johnson had earlier pleaded guilty to the cannabis charge, was found guilty on the sexual offending charges and subsequently admitted the methamphetamine charge, following his trial in February.
He said he was dealing the drug to fund his own P addiction.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.