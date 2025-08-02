Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gang leader accused of aiding $20m meth import from behind bars

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Footage of the dance was repeatedly played in court at the trial for the high-profile criminal, who cannot currently be named.

Could a jailed gang leader’s happy dance – caught on prison yard CCTV – help prove his involvement in a $20 million meth import scheme?

That is one of the questions an Auckland District Court judge has been tasked with deciding after a trial that concluded this week in which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save