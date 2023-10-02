The site of the alleged aggravated robbery involving five men. Photo/ Tania Whyte.

Name suppression has lapsed for four men allegedly involved in an altercation at an address where cannabis was found to be growing and gunshots fired.

Police were called to an address on September 19, 2023, after shots were heard coming from a house in Ōtaika in Whangārei after four men allegedly stormed the house.

Raymond Dunn, 45, Steen Dunn, 44, Talitonu Creeks, 28, and Hone Kingi, 45, were arrested a short time later and charged with aggravated robbery.

When they first appeared in court in September, the court had to be closed due to growing tensions outside the building.

Each charge alleges the men robbed the victim of $5000 worth of shoes.

The men appeared separately this week in the Whangārei District Court before Judge Gene Tomlinson and did not enter pleas.

Their counsel each asked for time to view the CCTV footage and will enter pleas at their next hearing.

A fifth person was also arrested and faces charges of discharging a firearm, cultivating cannabis and possession of cannabis. His name is currently suppressed until his next court hearing.

Raymond Dunn, Steen Dunn, Creeks and Kingi were remanded in custody until November 6 when they will appear again via audio-visual link.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.











