Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Four-and-a-half years’ jail for Moerewa mother who caused lifelong brain injury to her baby

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The baby was flown to Starship Hospital with injuries from blunt force trauma. Photo / 123rf

The baby was flown to Starship Hospital with injuries from blunt force trauma. Photo / 123rf

A mother who caused catastrophic brain damage to her infant son has been condemned by a judge for a pattern of “constant and continued lies” that clouded the truth of what happened.

The 29-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save