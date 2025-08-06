The baby was flown to Starship Hospital with injuries from blunt force trauma. Photo / 123rf
A mother who caused catastrophic brain damage to her infant son has been condemned by a judge for a pattern of “constant and continued lies” that clouded the truth of what happened.
The 29-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, was sentenced to four-and-a-half yearsin prison after claiming she had merely shaken the baby to wake him.
“You stole from him his very future. Everything he could have been, everything he could have achieved, everything he could have experienced is now and forever taken from him,” Judge Gene Tomlinson told the woman.
He was also scathing of her account of what happened.
The jury heard evidence that when the woman and her husband arrived at the Bay of Islands hospital with the baby on July 1, 2019, she said the baby had gone limp and she tried to resuscitate him by performing CPR.
But following extensive tests at Auckland’s Starship hospital, it was revealed the child had suffered a brain bleed, torn veins and hypoxic brain damage only sustainable from blunt force trauma.
Over the following year, police investigated the child’s injuries, and the mother gave three police interviews.
In one interview, she said the baby had fallen out of a bouncer the day before he became unresponsive and she had found him face down on the floor.
She told police she believed the baby had pushed his way backwards.
But as he was born premature and still the size of a 6-week-old, Detective Sergeant Natalie Syddall believed this was physically impossible.
The woman then gave another statement that, after her husband left for work, she had fed the baby and he went limp in her arms, and his eyes began to close slowly.
She said she shook the boy non-violently to wake him and then performed CPR.
The woman’s past was presented to the court which revealed she had previously lost a baby under similar circumstances, with the mother claiming he went stiff in her arms and died.
At the trial, the woman gave evidence her current baby had also become stiff, not limp like she previously stated.
“Whilst you took him to the hospital, you then told different stories at different times,” Judge Tomlinson said.
“As your stories fell apart, or as they did not match the injuries that were located, your story changed.
“You lied and you developed more lies and as your story did not pan out, you continued to conceal what you had done. To this day you continue to deny what you had done.”
The woman was sentenced to four-and-a-half years’ imprisonment.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.