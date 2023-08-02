Dallas Huria has turned her life around after living with a serious methamphetamine addiction. Photo / File

Dallas Huria has turned her life around after living with a serious methamphetamine addiction. Photo / File

A woman who concocted a plan for a violent robbery won’t be imprisoned after her efforts in rehabilitation from a serious meth addiction meant her life has completely turned around.

Hutt Valley woman Dallas Huria had tears in her eyes, and a tremble in her voice, moments after she was sentenced by Judge Peter Hobbs in the Wellington District Court on Wednesday.

“I just want to say thank you so much for giving me this chance,” she told the Judge. “I hope to never see you here again.”

Huria, 36, was sentenced to six months of community detention and 18 months of intensive supervision on a charge of aggravated robbery - a crime Huria committed while heavily addicted to methamphetamine.

She didn’t act alone in the violent robbery, but due to the fair trial rights of those alleged to have participated, details of the co-accused were spared from Judge Hobb’s summary of the offending.

The robbery occurred on April 26, 2022. Huria had been spending time with the victim on the day of the offence when they made arrangements to meet up later that evening.

Returning home to the Hutt Valley, Huria organised a group with the intention of robbing the victim. They planned to kidnap the man to gain access to vehicles and his apartment.

During the ordeal, Huria’s co-accused allegedly assaulted the victim to the point where he lost consciousness briefly. He was punched in the head over the course of the disturbing attack and suffered facial bruising and fractures.

At one point he attempted to escape but was chased down the stairs and was allegedly further assaulted by one of Huria’s co-accused.

His wallet, phone and keys were taken by the group, who used an access card to get into the building where the victim lived, accessing his apartment and uplifting other items including tools from his home.

Although Huria did not participate in inflicting any violence, the plan was of her design, and she participated in taking items from the apartment which were later sold for cash.

Two vehicles were also taken from the victim, but they had been reported to police as stolen and couldn’t be sold. One was taken to Otaki, North of Wellington, where it was stripped down for parts and dumped.

Huria’s lawyer Paul Knowsley said she had made incredible steps towards rehabilitation and was a “success story” from courses that have set her life on track.

He said Huria had been offered an opportunity to be a mentor for other young women working through addiction, and she was working on reconnecting with her whakapapa.

Huria, who has secured full-time employment in a role she loves as a maintenance worker at a care home, told report writers she was absolutely disgusted with herself.

Judge Hobbs said she burst into tears when shown evidence of the offending.

Several reports and letters were presented to the court, many from support people helping Huria with her rehabilitative journey and connecting with her cultural background.

Judge Hobbs outlined a past filled with violence and addiction, her life as a little girl was difficult growing up in an environment where both things were common.

Huria said meth was a way to escape and manage trauma. She now attends counselling weekly and has been diagnosed with PTSD.

“You have made a real effort to change,” Judge Hobbs said to Huria while handing down his sentence.

“It seems to me that those efforts are genuine and real. It’s also apparent you are genuinely remorseful.”

Judge Hobbs described the sentence imposed on Huria as an “unusual step” and told the court it was solely based on the woman’s circumstances, and other co-accused should not rely on today’s outcome.

Hazel Osborne is an Open Justice reporter for NZME and is based in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington. She joined the Open Justice team at the beginning of 2022, previously working in Whakatāne as a court and crime reporter in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.