The 54 year old had pleaded guilty to one charge of ill-treatment of a vulnerable adult, after he engaged in a relationship with a vulnerable patient at a Christchurch mental health facility between 2021 and 2022.
Judge Tom Gilbert sentenced Ogden to 12 months’ home detention.
Crown prosecutor Deidre Elsmore read a victim impact statement to the court from the woman, whose identity has been suppressed, and who was listening via audio-visual link.
“Whilst the relationship may have been consensual, it was exploitative and she shouldn’t have even been put into a position where she was thinking about consenting to sexual activity with you,” he said.
“The reality is you will never be a nurse in New Zealand again.”
Although Gilbert conceded an “instinctual distaste” of Ogden’s behaviour, he said he was a first offender who was at low risk of reoffending.
Ogden was also ordered to pay an emotional harm payment of $10,000.
