Alestra Kepa-Hati's died at Starship hospital in 2014 after being admitted with brain injuries.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Former caregivers charged in 2015 death of Kaikohe 4-year-old Alestra Kepa-Hati

Alestra Kepa-Hati's died at Starship hospital in 2014 after being admitted with brain injuries.

Nearly 10 years after the mysterious death of 4-year-old Alestra Kepa-Hati, her former caregivers have been formally charged.

Alestra Kepa-Hati died in October 2015 from brain injuries after she was admitted to Starship children’s hospital.

At the time, the child was in the care of Erana Benedito, 56, and her husband, Walter Benedito, 60, in Kaikohe.

An investigation was launched into her death, and charges were formally laid against the Beneditos in the Kaikohe District Court yesterday.