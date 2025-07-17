The Beneditos applied for name suppression, but Judge Shortland said the name was already circulating on social media.
“There are no grounds for name suppression as it’s already out there,” the judge directed.
The couple were granted bail and will be expected to enter pleas to the charges at their next appearance.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.