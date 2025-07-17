Advertisement
Former caregivers charged in 2015 death of Kaikohe 4-year-old Alestra Kepa-Hati

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Alestra Kepa-Hati's died at Starship hospital in 2014 after being admitted with brain injuries.

Nearly 10 years after the mysterious death of 4-year-old Alestra Kepa-Hati, her former caregivers have been formally charged.

Alestra Kepa-Hati died in October 2015 from brain injuries after she was admitted to Starship children’s hospital.

At the time, the child was in the care of Erana Benedito, 56, and her

