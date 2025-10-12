All restricted building work must be carried out or supervised by an LBP under law, but Walsh continued in her line of work without supervision.
Walsh declared herself to be an LBP in the Certificate of Design Work when applying for building consent and later submitted forged documents using her employer’s LBP number and electronic signature.
The Central Otago District Council raised concerns and contacted her employer who said they had no knowledge of the project Walsh was working on.
“There was a clear breach of professional trust when another LBP’s identity was used to support a false certificate,” said registrar of Licensed Building Practitioners Duncan Connor.
“The court’s $10,000 fine reflects the seriousness of this conduct.
“Practitioners must keep their licence current, and consumers should always check the LBP Public Register before engaging anyone to do restricted building work.”
MBIE said the LBP scheme was in place to protect consumers and ensure that only qualified professionals took out restricted building work.
“When this work is done by someone who is unlicensed or unsupervised it can lead to serious compliance failures and costly problems.”