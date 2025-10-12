Lucy Walsh was fined $10,000 in the Alexandra District Court for forgery and carrying out building work while unlicensed.

A former building designer has been sentenced after she forged documents and continued to work after having her licence suspended.

Lucy Walsh was fined $10,000 plus court costs in the Alexandra District Court after being convicted of forgery, carrying out building work while unlicensed or unsupervised and for making a false or misleading statement.

The judge considered community detention, but felt the fine was appropriate.

The charges followed an investigation into design work on a small dwelling in Central Otago which Walsh was working on.

Her Licensed Building Practitioner (LBP) licence has been suspended since September 30, 2021, for non-compliance with licensing conditions.