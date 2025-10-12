Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Former building designer Lucy Walsh fined $10,000 for forging documents for Central Otago dwelling

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Lucy Walsh was fined $10,000 in the Alexandra District Court for forgery and carrying out building work while unlicensed.

Lucy Walsh was fined $10,000 in the Alexandra District Court for forgery and carrying out building work while unlicensed.

A former building designer has been sentenced after she forged documents and continued to work after having her licence suspended.

Lucy Walsh was fined $10,000 plus court costs in the Alexandra District Court after being convicted of forgery, carrying out building work while unlicensed or unsupervised and for making a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save