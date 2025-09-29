Tim Jago was found guilty of sexually abusing two teenage boys in the 1990s. Photo / RNZ, Nick Monro

Former Act Party president Tim Jago has lost an appeal against his sexual abuse conviction and sentence.

A jury last year found Jago guilty of sexually abusing two teenage boys in the 1990s and he was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

He appealed the convictions, arguing some of the charges should not have been considered and that the judge’s directions to the jury were inadequate.

He also said the sentence was excessive.

In a decision published on Monday the Court of Appeal dismissed Jago’s appeals.