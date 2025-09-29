Police have arrested six youths after fleeing police, travelling the wrong way on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Six teens have been arrested after driving the wrong way down Auckland’s Southern Motorway, their vehicle mounting a footpath to evade spikes laid by police.

Police say it is “incredibly fortunate” no one was injured during the dangerous episode, which saw the stolen vehicle travel 40km on spiked tyres.

Counties Manukau West Area response manager Senior Sergeant Steve Albrey said the Nissan Terrano was first seen at 1.30am travelling on Plunket Ave in Manukau.

Camera operators tracked the vehicle as it drove to Golflands Dr, Botany, with the police’s Eagle helicopter tracking from above.

Albrey said the car stopped briefly for police on Golflands Dr before it sped off again, mounting the footpath to avoid being spiked.