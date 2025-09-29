Advertisement
Fleeing teens drive wrong way on Auckland’s Southern Motorway, travel 40km on spiked tyres

Rachel Maher
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Police have arrested six youths after fleeing police, travelling the wrong way on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Six teens have been arrested after driving the wrong way down Auckland’s Southern Motorway, their vehicle mounting a footpath to evade spikes laid by police.

Police say it is “incredibly fortunate” no one was injured during the dangerous episode, which saw the stolen vehicle travel 40km on

