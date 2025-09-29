The group of teens continued south on Te Irirangi Dr, travelling at speed on the wrong side of the road.
“Despite not being pursued, the vehicle entered State Highway 1 heading south and once it reached Drury it has driven the wrong way down the motorway for more than four kilometres,” Albrey said.
The car was eventually spiked at Bombay, but even this did not stop the teens, who drove a further 40km before finally coming to a standstill in Ohinewai, where six people were taken into custody.
“It is incredibly fortunate no one was seriously injured as a result of this incident,” Albrey said.
Five youths, aged between 13-16, have been referred to Youth Aid Services, while a 16-year-old will appear in the Manukau Youth Court.