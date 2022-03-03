A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a Flat Bush address from which gunshots had earlier been heard. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police have filed a murder charge against a man believed to be a Hells Angels gang member who was arrested on Boxing Day following an hours-long standoff in Auckland's Flat Bush.

Andrew Tovia Fepuleai, 39, was initially charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, but additional charges were being considered, police said at the time.

In addition to the new murder charge, Fepuleai has also now been charged with having enough methamphetamine for supply on the same day as the shooting that, if convicted, he could potentially face a second life sentence.

Andrew Tovia Fepuleai appeared at Manukau District Court via audio-video feed today, charged with murder for the Boxing Day death of Petau Petau. Photo / NZME

A third new charge, possession of cocaine carrying a maximum punishment of six months' prison, has also been laid.

During a brief appearance at Manukau District Court today via audio-video feed, Fepuleai was ordered to remain in custody to await his first appearance at Auckland High Court later this month. He had previously received interim name suppression for the firearm charge but lawyer Brandyn Gloyn did not ask for continued suppression.

Police responded to the South Auckland address around 1.15am on December 26 after receiving a 111 call from a neighbour who reported hearing a person in distress followed by gunshots.

Police attend the scene of a fatal shooting in Flat Bush on Boxing Day. Photo / Alex Burton

At one point in the standoff, Armed Offenders Squad members "stealthily" used a ladder to prise open a second-storey window and bring out five people, including a child, a witness told the Herald at the time.

The suspect later surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody, police said. But at the Bezar Pl home, police found the body of Petau Petau.

The Herald understands the alleged offender is a Hells Angels gang member while the victim was a prospect.

"Police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation and given matters are before the court we are limited in any further comment at this stage," Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa'amanuia Va'aelua of Counties Manukau Police said today in a statement to the Herald.