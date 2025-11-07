Advertisement
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Experts say Jevon McSkimming offending highlights need for early intervention online

Former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming told a colleague he needed different types of pornography to 'feel anything'. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming’s behaviour fit into a pattern, a child exploitation charity said, after it emerged he told a colleague he needed different types of pornography to “make him feel anything”.

The 52-year-old admitted to using work devices to search child exploitation and bestiality images, with some

