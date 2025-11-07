Former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming told a colleague he needed different types of pornography to 'feel anything'. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming’s behaviour fit into a pattern, a child exploitation charity said, after it emerged he told a colleague he needed different types of pornography to “make him feel anything”.

The 52-year-old admitted to using work devices to search child exploitation and bestiality images, with some of his Google search terms referencing incest and including words such as “slave”, “abuse” and “extreme”.

The summary of facts said McSkimming had contacted a colleague and admitted to them police had found “porn” on his laptop.

“He said that he had found a way around the normal police systems to look at porn and that he grew up in a house where pornography was normal.

“He also spoke with another colleague and said that over the years he had needed different types of pornography to make him feel anything, and it just kept escalating.”