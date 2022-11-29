A man who has name suppression is on trial for sexual violation of a student at a former school where he was principal. Photo / NZME

A man who has name suppression is on trial for sexual violation of a student at a former school where he was principal. Photo / NZME

The former principal of an Auckland school no longer in operation is on trial in Manukau District Court, accused of sexually abusing a child on multiple occasions.

The man, who has interim name suppression, pleaded not guilty today to one count of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, six counts of indecent assault on a child under 12 and one count of committing an indecent act on a child.

All eight charges, some of which are representative of multiple allegations, are alleged to have involved the same complainant over a two-year period.

The school where the man once worked is also subject to an interim suppression order.

Crown prosecutor Luke Radich told jurors today during his opening address that the accusations came to light two years ago after the complainant told a friend that she had a secret but wouldn’t reveal what it was. The complainant’s friend told an adult, who took the girl aside and convinced her to open up, Radich said.

Although initially fearful, the child “eventually through tears” described how the defendant had touched her inappropriately, Radich said.

What followed were two recorded interviews with police, both of which jurors are expected to view tomorrow as the child testifies.

The Crown acknowledged today that the complainant didn’t report the alleged sexual abuse right away, and when she did come forward she didn’t reveal each allegation all at once.

“She also continued to have contact with the defendant after these things happened,” Radich said.

But there “has been research and studies done about these things” for decades indicating that such behaviour among sexual assault victims isn’t unusual, he said.

Another person expected to testify during the trial is a woman who prosecutors say the defendant confessed to. After learning of the allegations, the woman, having “greatly admired the defendant”, approached him and said he could talk to her, Radich said.

“If you’ve done these things I’ll still support you, but I want to know what happened,” she told the defendant, according to prosecutors.

The defendant didn’t immediately reply, but a few days later it is alleged he arranged to meet her.

“He admitted to doing something to [the girl] but wouldn’t say what,” Radich said, adding that the defendant then got more explicit about what occurred - attempting, it seemed, to blame the girl - as the conversation continued.

“This is obviously critical evidence in this trial,” Radich said.

Defence lawyers David Reece and David Dickinson declined to address jurors at the outset of the trial but will have another opportunity to do so after the Crown finishes calling witnesses.

The trial, before Judge Nick Webby, is expected to last about seven days.