A 91-year-old man was punched in the head in an attempted mugging after doing his Christmas shopping in Newmarket.

Roy Bagshaw told the Herald: “I was heading home [on Broadway] towards Greenlane and quite a powerfully built bugger ... he punched my head.”

He said the offender tried to take his shopping bags full of Christmas presents he had just bought and a new shirt he had got himself.

Bagshaw said Friday’s unprovoked attack left his ears ringing, but he remained stoic about the situation and felt lucky he wasn’t hurt any further. He hailed the efforts of security guards who caught the offender.

“Never in my life have I ever been so shocked. It was so unbelievable. I mean, the thing is; what concerns me is the way our country is going. I just think New Zealand is... well, we’re in a funny place, aren’t we?

“This level of unprovoked violence is just terrible. You don’t expect it. It was totally uncalled for and unnecessary - I don’t know what to say, it’s just not acceptable,” he said.

“As luck would happen, though, there was a patrol car from the Newmarket Security company and there were three guys in the car who veered straight off the road to where I was standing and chased him [the offender[ down to the Countdown.”

Newmarket Business Association chief executive Mark Knoff-Thomas said he was pleased his guards - Newmarket Security is an initiative spurred by the association - were able to attend “very, very quickly”.

Newmarket Business Association chief executive Mark Knoff-Thomas says he is pleased his guards were able to help 91-year-old Roy Bagshaw 'very, very quickly'. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Knoff-Thomas said the security effort had been a “raving success” since it was started on February 1 this year.

“These guys [guards] are out in the streets every day, seven days a week, working very actively with our consumers and with our business owners and anybody else trying to do the best they can to keep Newmarket safe,” he said.

‘I wouldn’t accept his apologies, I didn’t believe him’

Bagshaw said the guards caught the offender and held him until police arrived.

“I left as he tried to apologise to me and I wouldn’t accept his apologies - I didn’t believe him. He was sorry, that’s all I know. I just walked home.

“It was not a pleasant experience. But honestly, I’m over it and I’ve got no ill effects. I was lucky because he was a very big man, a very solid bugger.

“Silly to say, but you just can’t take anything for granted anymore - and imagine walking at night. You’re not bloody safe in broad daylight walking on a footpath. I was lucky because you hear of these coward punches and they come out of the blue and you’re defenceless,” he said.

“At 91 years of age, you do not expect to get assaulted. You think you’re bulletproof.”

Police were unable to comment when approached by the Herald.

