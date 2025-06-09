Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Crime

Elderly man fears police are ‘framing him’ over West Coast cold case killing

RNZ
7 mins to read

A homicide investigation was opened in December 1998 after the death of 25-year-old David John Robinson in Kakapotahi. Photo / Supplied

A homicide investigation was opened in December 1998 after the death of 25-year-old David John Robinson in Kakapotahi. Photo / Supplied

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

An elderly man says he is being treated as the prime suspect in the decades-old cold case killing of David Robinson.

The body of Robinson, 25, was found on a remote West Coast beach near the small town of Ross on December 29, 1998.

Local

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime