Dunedin woman stole $25k from friend of 15 years

A Dunedin pensioner feels like a “complete and utter failure” after a friend of 15 years ripped her off for $25,000.

After incrementally stealing from a trusted friend of 15 years, Joanne Marie Day, 52, was fearful of being “named and shamed” in the Dunedin District Court this week.

The victim found internet banking “difficult to understand and operate” so Day assisted her — gaining access to the woman’s passwords.

Between July 27, 2020, and April 19, 2021, Day obtained access to three of the woman’s bank accounts.

The two women lived together at the time Day used the woman’s account to buy items for herself and pursue her own “financial benefit and betterment”, the court heard.

The total damage of the fraudulent activity was $25,000.

“I was not aware of the extent of your deceit and lies,” the victim said.

“I have worked and saved hard my whole entire life. I was proud of what I achieved.”

The woman said her travel plans and hopes of a “comfortable and fulfilling” retirement had been destroyed.

“There is not an aspect of my life that has not been impacted by the way you have treated me.”

At least 30 illegal transactions occurred but Day had trouble accepting responsibility.

Counsel Alex Bligh called it a “very unfortunate situation”.

“It was murky — they were in each other’s pockets, going out to dinner and going on holidays together,” she said.

A cultural report revealed comments made by the defendant.

“We shared everything. I never took her money.”

The victim reportedly suffered ongoing mental health issues which resulted in a “chronic state of disregulation”, the court heard.

“The breach of trust was enormous. She had trusted you with her life savings and gave you access to all three bank accounts and a credit card,” Judge Michael Turner said.

“She trusted you to be honest. You weren’t.”

The woman offered to pay the victim back what had been stolen at a rate of $10 a week.

“It would take more than 50 years to pay that back. [The victim] would be 120 before the money was paid. The offer is a hollow one,” the judge said.

Judge Turner said Day was “feeling sorry for her herself” and showed no remorse.

Day narrowly avoided jail time because of her ongoing health issues and the fact this was her first offence.

She was sentenced to 11 months’ home detention.