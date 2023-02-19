A student flat was ransacked by a group of males as Orientation Week celebrations began in Dunedin's student quarter. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery, ODT

Police are investigating an aggravated burglary by about 15 men in which four people were assaulted at a North Dunedin house.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to Leith St North at 11.50pm on Saturday after about 15 men entered the house, smashed multiple windows and assaulted four occupants.

“It is likely the offenders came from a nearby flat on Castle St, but they are almost all non-students who have come down from Christchurch.”

Investigations into the incident were ongoing, he said.

Also in the student quarter over the weekend, an 18-year-old man was arrested for carrying a Glock-style air pistol.

Snr Sgt Bond said police arrested the man in Dundas St, near Castle St, at 1.40am on Saturday, after he refused to supply details under the Search and Surveillance Act.

When police searched the man’s possessions, they found the Glock-style air pistol and an Armament Systems and Procedures (ASP)-style baton, along with a balaclava.

He was charged with refusing to provide details, and received two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm/offensive weapon and disorderly behaviour.

He is expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court.