Dunedin high-speed boozers blasted by police as 'bloody idiots'

Two people caught speeding at more than 150km/h while under the influence of alcohol have been blasted as "bloody idiots".

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the first person, a 26-year-old man, was caught driving at 154km/h in a 100km/h zone on State Highway 1, near Allanton, at 10.05am on Sunday.

The man recorded more than 400mcg during an initial breath test, but elected a blood test.

His licence was suspended for 28 days.

Then, at 10.30pm on Sunday, a 23-year-old man allegedly stole a car from Caldwell St in Brockville.

He ended up losing control of the car and crashing into a bank in Taieri Rd. He recorded 600mcg, and admitted to police he had been driving at 160km/h when he lost control.

He will appear in court on December 3.

Bond said the two incidents were a recipe for disaster.

"It's disappointing that people continue to be bloody idiots," he said.

Impaired driving was a focus for police in December, and people could expect to see checkpoints, he said.

Meanwhile, police struggled to keep up with the number of people offending during a short operation in Dunedin on Friday.

Twenty people were sprung during the 40-minute operation in Crawford St targeting people using cellphones and not wearing seatbelts, but more may have slipped through.

But Bond said police did not have enough staff at the operation to keep up with the number of people breaking the law.

He warned that type of operation would continue in the city, particularly in the lead-up to Christmas.