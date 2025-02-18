Jake Hamlin was sentenced to 12 months' home detention in the Whangārei District Court for driving drunk causing the death of Samantha Williams (inset) at Uretiti in 2023. Photo / NZME Montage
After Samantha Williams was hit and killed by a drink-driver while heading north to visit family, her grieving mother sang to her in the hope she’d wake up.
“I sang her favourite childhood song hoping it would get a reaction, but she wouldn’t move,” her mother said through tears as she addressed the man responsible for her 28-year-old daughter’s death.
“It was the worst moment of my life, taken from our lives in such a cruel, careless way by a man who showed no regard for my daughter or himself,” she said.
The Auckland woman’s family have spent two years waiting for justice but were left feeling frustrated on Monday after Jake Hamlin was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention – a result they say is unjust.
“The person who killed her was driving drunk. It is not right, it is so wrong,” her father Shaun Williams told NZME after the emotional hearing in the Whangārei District Court.
“This country put millions into drunk-driver awareness campaigns,” Williams said.
“For what? A sentence like that, it is so wrong.”
Police called about dangerous driving
The court heard that on Friday evening, May 19, 2023, Hamlin finished work at 4pm and drove from Ruawai to a house near the Sherwood Golf Club in Whangārei and began consuming a box of Maverick bourbon ready-to-drink mixes.
Hamlin was also sentenced to 200 hours’ community work, disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay $8000 in reparation.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.