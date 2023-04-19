Michael Young, pictured in 2018, has been jailed for years of sexual abuse against a number of victims. His lawyer said it was likely Young would die in prison. Photo / Alex Robertson

Warning: This article discusses sexual assault and may be distressing for some readers.

“Predators are everywhere. Nowhere is safe. This is the reality I have to live with now.”

Those were the words from one of two girls who endured the sexual abuse of driving instructor Michael Raymond Young for nearly seven years.

The girl said she has developed issues with personal hygiene and showering in the hope that she would be considered too dirty to touch.

“I am used, I am weak, I am anxious and fearful. I am powerless.”

Young, 69, was jailed today for 12 years and six months on 67 admitted charges that included rape, unlawful sexual connection and performing indecent acts against two girls, and one of their friends.

Some of the charges also relate to historic offending that occurred against a woman when she was a child some 30 years ago.

Palmerston North District Court heard Young raped one of the victims on numerous occasions and had her perform a sex act on him.

The case was heard in the Palmerston North District Court. Photo / Jeremy Wilkinson

He initially denied all allegations of sexual abuse but pleaded guilty on the second day of his trial in September last year.

At his sentencing, the victims told the court how the stress of preparing for a lengthy trial forced them to relive the abuse.

“Since this has come to light again I have been forced to unlock the deepest darkest parts of my memories,” one of them said.

“I have suffered the loss of the person I could have been and the loss of my childhood.”

One of his primary victims said in her impact statement that she had been in counselling since the age of 14, has night terrors and insomnia and was afraid of older men.

“The manipulation and grooming tactics used on me still linger on me to this day,” she said.

“I found the only way I felt loved was to over-sexualise myself because that’s all I knew.”

She could not concentrate in school because of flashbacks of the abuse and had developed severe anxiety.

Judge Lance Rowe said Young had used his known good character and charitable acts in the community as armour to deceive those around him.

“Your good character is an illusion,” the judge said.

“It masked to an extent what you were doing so people wouldn’t believe your victims.”

Judge Rowe said remorse had come late from Young and he had forced his victims to prepare for a trial.

“It is an understatement to say the effects of your offending has affected them.

“It has affected them in almost every facet of their lives.”

Crown prosecutor Guy Carter echoed Rowe’s sentiments, saying Young had spent a large part of his life hiding his “true” nature from his friends and family so they wouldn’t discover his offending.

The abuse

But his offending eventually came to light.

In 2014, he made a friend of one of his primary victims watch pornography. He also forced the friend to watch him have sex with the girl.

The friend was invited to join their “sex club”, where flavoured condoms and sex toys were discussed.

The friend told her mother about the incident and was interviewed by police, as were the two victims.

However, it wasn’t until 2020 that both girls gave full interviews to police about the abuse and a case against Young was made.

“At the age of 20 [one of the victims] gave one further interview. She finally detailed the sheer extent and depravity of [the] offending against her,” Carter told the jury at the beginning of last year’s abandoned trial.

“She had had enough, and decided she wanted to tell the full story.”

According to the summary of facts, Young would sometimes abuse both girls at the same time.

The offending began when one girl was 7 and the other was 5.

He would play pornography to them, instruct them to use sex toys and took photos and videos of himself abusing them.

Judge Rowe said his offending was highly premeditated.

Young’s lawyer, Ron Mansfield, submitted it was likely his client would die in prison but he was open to rehabilitation while inside so that, if released, he would not be at risk of reoffending.

He said Young’s early adult life had been dominated by alcohol and pornography issues and these had in part fuelled his abusive behaviour.

As Young was ushered into the courtroom for his sentencing, he sobbed and held up a photo of his late wife to several friends and family members who were in the public gallery to support him.

The rest of the gallery was filled with friends and family of his two primary victims.

When the younger of the two finished her victim impact statement, she told the court Young had taken away her innocence.

“But I am strong and you make me even stronger,” she told him.

“I am strong, I am resilient, I am determined and brave. I’m a survivor.”

