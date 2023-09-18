Declan Curley was hit and killed on Wellington's Dixon Street in the early hours of February 12 last year. Photo / George Heard

After a night out with friends, a drunk man got behind the wheel and was driving at almost twice the legal speed limit when he fatally ploughed into a pedestrian.

Today, Callum Wither appeared in Wellington District Court, where he pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving causing death and driving with excess breath alcohol.

His victim was Irish national Declan Curley, 37.

According to the summary of facts, Wither had been out drinking with friends in Wellington in the early hours of February 12 last year.

Curley, who had been living in New Zealand, had also been out drinking, and around 3.30am, their two paths collided in the worst possible way.

Wither had made the decision to drive, and as he travelled along Dixon St in Te Aro, a busy area for nightlife and pedestrian traffic, his speed sat around 56km/h. The limit was 30km/h.

As Curley stepped out onto the road, Wither was unable to stop in time. He hit him with his vehicle and Curley died at the scene.

In court, Wither’s pleas were recorded and a number of reports were requested ahead of his next appearance in October.

He was supported in court by his family. Curley’s loved ones were also present, filling the entire back row of the public gallery.

Hazel Osborne is an Open Justice reporter for NZME and is based in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington. She joined the Open Justice team at the beginning of 2022, previously working in Whakatāne as a court and crime reporter in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.