The Wellington District Court heard as one of the website’s facilitators, the 35-year-old was involved in the website’s upkeep, as well as assisting the almost 200,000 members with their log-ons and password issues. He was also involved in the banning and unbanning of members. He held the role for nine years.

It was also revealed that Sarratt, who has no previous convictions, believed that by providing the computer-generated images it would stop people from offending in person.

In May 2023, a sample of images was taken to illustrate the website’s content. These weren’t available to the public but could be viewed by the site’s members.

At yesterday’s sentencing, Judge Noel Sainsbury suppressed the name of the website, which is part of an ongoing investigation. He also suppressed the descriptions of the material that had been seized, saying there was no public interest in releasing details of the images.

But the judge broadly categorised the images as ranging from images of nude children, through to images of bestiality and sadism.

The judge noted the children in these images ranged in age from 3 to 13 years and “involved the grossest depravity, representing sadism and torture for sexual gratification”.

“It is difficult to imagine images that would be worse,” the judge said.

As the website’s facilitator, Judge Sainsbury noted Sarratt’s role wasn’t merely functionary but placed him at the highest level of the organisation. His actions had allowed the website to continue, he said.

Judge Sainsbury ruled that a person who was involved in distributing objectionable material containing real children generally faced a higher level of culpability than someone who was distributing objectionable material that had been computer-generated.

On that basis he reduced the starting point of 12 years, which the Crown had suggested, to nine years’ jail.

But because some of the computer-generated images investigators had found were the worst of their kind, and went beyond what was usually possible, he added a year to the starting point.

Sarratt’s lawyer Gretel Fairbrother submitted a psychiatric report suggesting Sarratt exhibited traits of autism spectrum disorder.

But Crown prosecutor Wilber Tupua said there was no nexus between Sarratt’s undiagnosed personality issues and the offending, so he shouldn’t receive any credit for it. Judge Sainsbury agreed.

The judge did agree with Fairbrother that Sarratt’s guilty pleas and cooperation with the police, whose investigation is ongoing, warranted a discount.

Sarratt’s family ‘bewildered’

Judge Sainsbury also referred to letters he’d received from Sarratt’s family.

“It is clear that they are as bewildered as anyone that he is before the court. They speak to someone who, in their experience, is gentle, loyal, and caring towards family. They find it simply bewildering that he would be involved in anything involving harm to a child,” the judge said.

Judge Sainsbury said notwithstanding the offending, it was clear his family saw Sarratt’s “good aspects” and remained supportive of him.

“You are lucky to have that support,” the judge said.

Judge Sainsbury said while it was clear Sarratt held a genuine, but misguided belief, that by providing computer-generated images he was assisting those with a predilection for child sexual abuse material not to offend in person, that required more evidence than a statement at sentencing to carry any weight.

On charges of possessing and distributing objectionable child sexual abuse material, Sarratt was jailed for five years and six months.

Police say images depict ‘unspeakable’ child abuse

Following Sarratt’s sentencing police released a statement. The officer in charge of Operation Dark Orchid, Detective Sergeant Daniel Wright, said the sentence was a testament to the thorough investigation conducted by New Zealand Police and US law enforcement.

“This investigation, involving our law enforcement colleagues from the US, demonstrates our commitment to keeping our communities safe, and that we will use all resources available to us to hold to account those who prey on the vulnerability of children both in New Zealand and abroad,” he said.

Travis Pickard from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations said they worked with law enforcement partners from across the globe to stop those who produce and distribute child sexual abuse materials.

“The vast number of images uncovered in this joint investigation - many featuring disturbingly realistic computer-generated representations of unspeakable child sexual abuse - is unacceptable in any part of contemporary society.

“This sentence reinforces our dedication to protecting the innocence of our most vulnerable populations from such abhorrent child exploitation,” he said.

Catherine Hutton is an Open Justice reporter, based in Wellington. She has worked as a journalist for 20 years, including at the Waikato Times and RNZ. Most recently she was working as a media adviser at the Ministry of Justice.