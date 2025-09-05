Disgraced healer Sonny Chin, 67, was sentenced in the Dunedin District Court on Friday. Photo / George Heard

A disgraced Dunedin healer has been sentenced to home detention for indecently assaulting a client who came to him for help with back pain.

Sonny Hang Chin, 68, appeared before Judge Hermann Retzlaff in the Dunedin District Court today after earlier admitting one charge of indecent assault.

The court heard the victim, then in her 30s, visited Chin’s home clinic in June 2015 after being recommended by a colleague.

At her second appointment, while she lay fully clothed on a massage table, Chin spoke to her about “energy and chi” before accusing her of using her body to manipulate men.

He then stood over her, grabbing her legs and arms, before cupping both her breasts without warning or consent.