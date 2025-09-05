Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Disgraced Dunedin healer Sonny Hang Chin sentenced to four months’ home detention for indecent assault

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Disgraced healer Sonny Chin, 67, was sentenced in the Dunedin District Court on Friday. Photo / George Heard

Disgraced healer Sonny Chin, 67, was sentenced in the Dunedin District Court on Friday. Photo / George Heard

A disgraced Dunedin healer has been sentenced to home detention for indecently assaulting a client who came to him for help with back pain.

Sonny Hang Chin, 68, appeared before Judge Hermann Retzlaff in the Dunedin District Court today after earlier admitting one charge of indecent assault.

The court heard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save