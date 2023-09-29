Dame Silvia Cartwright and Frances Joychild KC discuss the independent inquiry on the sexual abuse that has occurred at Dilworth School. Video / NZ Herald

Warning: This story details sexual abuse.

A former Dilworth staff member convicted of abusing at least four boys will remain behind bars, the Parole Board saying the man will need to be upfront about whether there are any other victims of his offending before he is released.

Alister Harlow, 63, was denied an early release this afternoon when he made his first appearance before the board.

He is 15 months into a three-year-and-eight-month prison sentence for the historical abuse of boys at the Auckland boarding school.

The abuse took place for almost a decade over the 1980s and 1990s while Harlow worked as an associate housemaster at Dilworth School, and later a Scout leader.

He pleaded guilty to six charges laid in 2021 and 2022 and was sentenced last year.

But the recent convictions weren’t his first.

In 1995, Harlow was convicted of indecent assault of a Dilworth boy, stemming from an event in 1992. He was fined $3000 and ordered to undergo supervision, which included meetings with a psychologist.

In his written submissions to the board in relation to today’s bid for parole, Harlow said much of his rehabilitation occurred during these meetings with the psychologist in 1995.

“At that stage you knew you committed far more offending than you were charged with. Did you tell the psychologist about the other offending?” board chair Sir Ron Young asked at the hearing.

Harlow said he didn’t know.

He discussed the other offences with his lawyer at the time, he said, but did not report the offending to police.

“For us, that completely undermines the value of the psychological work you would’ve done. It was based on an untruth. You committed one relatively minor sexual assault, when in fact you knew you committed a far greater number of far more serious sexual assaults,” Young said.

Harlow previously served as the executive director of the New Zealand Roadmarking Federation. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Asked directly by the chair why he sexually offended, Harlow said it was because of the “opportunity” that presented itself.

“Every teacher in every boarding school has an opportunity. Saying you had the opportunity to offend doesn’t tell anyone why you offended,” Young replied.

“I think it was related to where I was at that point in time, I hadn’t come to terms with my sexuality at that stage,” Harlow said. “Somewhere in that I got confused in the way I knew the young people in my care. I considered them more adult than they were.”

Young said the time for hiding things had passed.

“I think it’s going to be really important that you be clear there are no other boys you sexually assaulted. Part of the process is complete openness and honesty.

“As a result of today, there will be some publicity, and if there are other people out there who think ‘I will now make a complaint’, we would not want that to be the position in terms of how we progress with you.”

After a brief adjournment, the board returned and declined parole.

The board determined Harlow will need to undergo treatment for his sexual offending before he is released. Because of the demand for the programme, he is currently on a waiting list.

He is to appear before the board again in a year.

Harlow is one of 11 former Dilworth staff convicted of sexual offending. The long-awaited findings of an investigation into what Dilworth knew about abuse within its walls were released last week.

Since 1950, a total of 126 former students have reported some form of sexual abuse, while 134 reported serious physical abuse.

Harlow’s offending occurred predominantly during overnight stays. He once spooned a homesick boy in a Dilworth dorm and inappropriately touched boys during camping trips and visits to his own home. He also attempted to penetrate one boy.

Harlow also served as a Scout leader when he abused another young boy. The then-28-year-old arranged more overnight camping trips with the boy that resulted in unwanted touching, as well as overnight stays at his home during weekends and holidays.

Ethan Griffiths covers crime and justice stories nationwide for Open Justice. He joined NZME in 2020, previously working as a regional reporter in Whanganui and South Taranaki.



