“During this time of day Great King St, known to many as ‘the one way north’, is busy with cars and pedestrians, and we believe there is critical information that was recorded on dashcams, CCTV, or general photos and videos,” she said.
“We are appealing to anyone who was on Great King St, between Union Street West and St David St between 5am and 2.30pm on Friday, with a specific focus around 11am.
“We would like to hear from the public as soon as possible.”
Police have created a dedicated web portal where people can upload photos or footage that was taken between 5am and 2.30pm on Friday, October 3 in the Great King St area.