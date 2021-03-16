Denver Chance murder trial: Blood found on Ruger rifle suppressor, but telescopic sight no use for close range firing, court told

The Crown alleged this Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic firearm was used to kill Denver Chance. Photo / John Weekes

Investigators used laser beams to determine likely bullet trajectories at murder-accused Jay Lingman's house after Auckland man Denver Chance was killed.

Jurors today were shown the Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic firearm which prosecutors say Lingman used to kill Chance.

Denver Chance died in 2019. Photo / Supplied

Lingman has pleaded not guilty to murder and is on trial at Auckland High Court.

The Crown has claimed Lingman used the Ruger, with a suppressor and telescopic sight attached, to open fire on Chance.

Angus Newton, an ESR firearms examiner, told jurors a transfer blood stain was found on the face of the suppressor.

But defence counsel Steven Lack asked Newton if the telescopic sight would provide any benefit to close-range shooting, and Newton said it would not.

Jay Christopher Lingman of Kingseat has pleaded not guilty to murdering Denver Chance. Photo / RNZ

Newton said small deformed pieces of lead and three damaged 0.22 caliber bullets were retrieved from Chance.

The Crown has argued Lingman shot at Chance six times, with four bullets striking him.

The defence previously said the Ruger was loaded because Lingman had been out shooting rabbits at his property near Karaka.

Leah Tottey, ESR senior forensic scientist, attended the crime scene in March 2019.

Tottey today told jurors she observed two circular holes which she opined were bullet holes.

Tottey said she fitted a trajectory rod to the suspected bullet hole and attached a laser.

She said both bullets had upward trajectories, so the shooter would have been aiming up, and standing slightly to the left of Lingman's front door.

Jurors were shown a 3D ballistics flythrough outlining the bullet's likely trajectory.

The defence and Crown have both said Chance was involved in the illegal drug business but the extent of that involvement is not agreed.

Lingman last week admitted charges of drug possession for supply but denied murder.

The trial continues.