“I wanted to believe it was just an innocent game of hide and go seek, but I knew deep down that something was wrong,” Abigail* said.
She was afraid of him, having already been threatened with a “hiding” if she whispered a word of the night when she was aged about 6 and he, aged in his mid 20s, tried to take off her underwear as she slept in a lounge full of other children.
The indecent act that followed in the outhouse brought her to tears and a warning from Alderton that no one would believe her if she told anyone. They would believe only him.
It only partly dampened the guilt she felt through not being able to stop him from destroying the lives of other innocent children.
“I had convinced myself he could never harm anyone else; however, as we have all discovered, that was not the case.”
Drowning in a puddle of sadness
Alderton went on to violate another young child between 2006 and 2008. This time the victim was half the age of Abigail.
That victim described the offending it in her victim impact statement, read on her behalf, as the “tornado” that had wrecked her childhood.
“Growing up, he made me think keeping secrets was normal,” when in reality, she was “drowning in a puddle of sadness”.
He locked the child in a garage and blindfolded her, telling her they were “going to play pool”. It led to a representative charge of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection when it was revealed he had offended against the child at least 12 other times.
Now, all these decades on, Alderton is in prison, and Abigail can start to bury the demons that have chased her.
Throughout the trial, Abigail said she listened as she was unfairly painted as the instigator of some “elaborate, baseless vendetta” against Alderton and those around him.
“Kenneth Alderton stole my childhood. He stole years of my life. And he has never once shown remorse for it,” she said.
Judge Forrest said in sentencing him it was gruelling listening to the harm caused, but what was particularly distressing was that the victim, who as a child, was not believed when she flagged what had happened.
Crown prosecutor Sophie Bicknell said with two of the victims, the majority of the offending had involved skin-on-skin contact.
The Crown sought a sentence of 12 years with a two-year uplift, or 14 years total.
Abigail told NZME the sentence exceeded her expectations.
She said it had been disheartening in the years leading up to their case, reading news articles about the plight of others in similar situations, where the offender had been “let off lightly”.
“None of us expected a sentence like this.”
Another of the victims has found it within herself to forgive, because “hate is just another shadow that will condemn me”.
However, for Abigail, the wound may never fully heal. Trauma doesn’t just “disappear”, it seeps into every single part of your life, she said.
“What scares me most is that he still refuses to admit what he is. How can someone ever change if they won’t even acknowledge their crimes? How can society be safe when he won’t accept the truth about himself?”
“We will carry this with us for the rest of our lives. And that is the cruelest injustice of all. ”
*Name changed to protect the victim’s identity.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.