Darcy Strickland is remembered for his kindness and generosity to his Flaxmere community. Photo / Supplied

One of two men charged following the death of Flaxmere man Darcy Strickland has pleaded guilty to his murder.

Alizaye Kireka Windzar Todd, 20, was brought before the High Court at Napier on Friday and said “guilty” in a strong, clear voice after he was asked to plead.

The Mongrel Mob associate maintains he is not guilty of a separate charge of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, related to a woman who was hurt on the night that Strickland died.

A trial for a second man charged with murder, Keontay Wayne Chadwick, 23, has been set down for February 12 next year.

Strickland was found injured outside a house in Ramsay Cres in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere just before midnight on October 13, 2022. He died at the scene.

Strickland, 29, was described as a gentle giant in a family tribute after his death. He had returned from a trip to France about three weeks before. He was remembered for his kindness and generosity towards his Flaxmere community.

Justice Dale La Hood presided over Friday’s hearing via audio-visual link from Wellington

