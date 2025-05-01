Pier Raviola was left for dead in a Sumner carpark and died in hospital three days later. Photo / Supplied
Cyle Jetson has been jailed for 11 years for his role in the 2017 murder of Pier Raviola.
Jetson was part of a group that assaulted and robbed Raviola, leaving him critically injured.
Justice Jonathan Eaton noted Jetson’s significant role in the attack and the planned nature of the crime.
As pensioner Pier Raviola lay critically injured after being dumped in a carpark, the people who attacked him callously plundered his home.
The group, including Christchurch man Cyle Jetson, rifled through his belongings, stealing jewellery and electronic devices in order to repay a debt to someone else.
Now Jetson has been jailed for his role in the attack, during which the 65-year-old victim was beaten to the point of unconsciousness before having his hands and feet bound with tape and being driven to a carpark.
Raviola was invited to the home that evening and set upon by the group.
Jetson and some of the others were hiding in bedrooms, Raviola was then attacked by a couple of the others in a bedroom, taking punches to the head and kicks to the stomach.
Jetson heard the shouting, and believing his co-offenders could not knock the victim out, entered the bedroom where Raviola was lying on the floor, and punched him in the side of the head and kicked him.
Raviola tried to get up and Jetson punched him again to the side of the head, at least twice, and knocked him out.
Jetson left the room and other members of the group continued to assault the victim.
The group then taped the victim’s hands and feet with masking tape and carried him from the address and placed him in the rear of his car.
Jetson and one of the others then drove Raviola to a carpark in Sumner where he was dumped.
They drove back to the Bromley address, then drove to the victim’s address, using a key taken from him to enter his home and take jewellery and electronic devices.
Raviola was taken to hospital in a critical condition on the same day and remained in a coma with significant head injuries, including several fractures to his skull and a swollen brain.
He underwent several surgical procedures and remained in a coma until he died three days later.
Following sentencing, police inspector Leairne Dow, officer in charge of the case, said: “It has been a long journey, and we are pleased we have some justice for Mr Raviola and his family.”
Al Williams is an Open Justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald, based in Christchurch. He has worked in daily and community titles in New Zealand and overseas for the last 16 years. Most recently he was editor of the HC Post, based in Whangamatā. He was previously deputy editor of Cook Islands News.