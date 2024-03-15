A Customs NZ photo showing 25.71kg of MDMA (ecstasy) stashed in a suitcase and seized at Auckland International Airport on March 13. Photo / RNZ, Customs NZ

A Customs NZ photo showing 25.71kg of MDMA (ecstasy) stashed in a suitcase and seized at Auckland International Airport on March 13. Photo / RNZ, Customs NZ

By RNZ

Two people have been arrested after Customs found more than 63kg of methamphetamine and ecstasy in two bags at Auckland Airport.

Customs searched the luggage of a 21-year-old woman on March 13, and found 37.15kg of methamphetamine with a street value of $13 million.

Later on the same day, officers found 25.71kg of MDMA - also known as ecstasy - worth up to $7.7m in the suitcase of a 28-year-old man.

The two incidents are not believed to be related.

The drug haul comes as wastewater testing found cocaine consumption in New Zealand had almost doubled, whereas daily meth and MDMA use had dropped considerably.

Customs Auckland Airport Manager Paul Williams said the arrests were a “huge success”, both for frontline officers and intelligence experts who worked behind the scenes to identify potential drug couriers before they arrived in New Zealand.

“These are large amounts of drugs to intercept in single incidents. The seizures have prevented significant harm to our communities by stopping nearly 63 kilograms of methamphetamine and MDMA hitting our streets. This is estimated to have prevented around $41.5 million in social harm within our communities.”

Two people have appeared in the Manukau District Court charged with importation and possession for supply of controlled drugs, and were remanded in custody until their next court appearances.

