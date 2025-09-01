Advertisement
Updated

Craig Ross granted parole after 2004 Kaikohe murder of Robert Green

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Craig Ross, (pictured) of Kaikohe, murdered his boss in 2004 and is set to be released from prison after 21 years.

A farmhand who shot his boss in the head while he was eating dinner says nothing made sense to him at the time and he’s now disgusted by his actions.

“I think what I did was terrible, it’s affected firstly the victims, then my family and the wider community. It’s

