Green operated a dairy farm on the southern side of Lake Ōmāpere near Kaikohe and Ross worked there as a live-in farm hand.

Ross lived in a separate farmhouse and at trial it was revealed his marriage had recently ended.

On August 12, 2004 Ross entered Green’s house and shot him in the back of the head while he was eating dinner in his lounge.

When his body was found, a plate of food was still in his lap and he was clutching a knife and fork.

“This is an execution of a man in a brutal manner. It’s not only brutal, it’s cruel, depraved and callous in the extreme,” Crown lawyer Peter Magee said at sentencing.

Ross’ lawyer Arthur Fairley said his client had been provoked after Green was reportedly pressuring him into a sexual relationship.

Fairley alleged on the day Green died, he had got into Ross’ bed and touched him “in a way that no man should be interfered with”.

Ross was convicted of murder in 2005 after a jury in Kaikohe found him guilty. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

‘I would act impulsively’

Last week, Ross appeared before a panel of Parole Board members, including Neville Trendle, Paul Elenio, Alan Hackney and professor Susanna Every-Palmer.

His counsel, Darien Mahoney, told the board Ross had completed all treatment available to him over the past 21 years.

“He knows he is fortunate to have a supportive family, has demonstrated excellent compliance and communication which will stand him in good stead in the community,” Mahoney said.

The farmhouse in Kaikohe where Robert Green was killed. Photo / NZME

Ross reflected on his crime and told the board that in the week leading up to the murder he had been heavily drinking, using cannabis and was making poor decisions.

“I didn’t know how to ask for help, I was very isolated, it was to the point where nothing was making sense. Things would come up and I would act impulsively.”

After 21 years inside, Ross has now completed four guided releases, lived in a self-care unit and has been learning building skills he hopes to use once released.

He has a secure safety plan that ensures awareness of triggering situations and was able to clearly communicate his needs with family and probation officers.

The Parole Board granted Ross’ release for later this month with detailed exclusion zones.

He will be subject to conditions for life, random drug and alcohol testing and will be required to report back to the Parole Board in February 2026.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.