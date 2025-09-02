Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Court of Appeal shortens Rosabel Kronfeld’s prison term for aggravated burglary attack

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The victim was alone in her house when a group broke in, attacked her and tried to cut off her hair over a social media post which angered them. Photo / 123RF

The victim was alone in her house when a group broke in, attacked her and tried to cut off her hair over a social media post which angered them. Photo / 123RF

A woman thought she was going to die during a “prolonged and terrifying attack” that included having an extension cord wrapped around her neck and being dragged around her house.

The violent home invasion happened in the early hours of the morning and involved a group of women who were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save